SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.61 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

