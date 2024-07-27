Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $399.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $396.00 to $399.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $321.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.89. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 640.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

