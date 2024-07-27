Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Spok Trading Up 0.3 %

SPOK stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.35. Spok has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Spok

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 150.60%.

In other news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.