Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Hits $97.44 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $97.44 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,024,932,845 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

