SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,086,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the previous session’s volume of 304,472 shares.The stock last traded at $56.00 and had previously closed at $55.39.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

