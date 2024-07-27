South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $13.98 during trading on Friday. 11,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.37.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Atlantic Bancshares
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.