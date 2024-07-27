South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $13.98 during trading on Friday. 11,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Read More

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.