SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 9,849,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,518,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

