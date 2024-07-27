Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Snipp Interactive Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

See Also

