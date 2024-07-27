SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

