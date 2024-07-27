Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Sleep Country Canada from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

ZZZ opened at C$35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.