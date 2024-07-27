Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Down 65.8% in July

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Slam Price Performance
Slam stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 108,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,728. Slam has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
Slam Company Profile
