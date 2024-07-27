Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Down 65.8% in July

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Slam Price Performance

Slam stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 108,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,728. Slam has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

