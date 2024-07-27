Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 163,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 169,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,524. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

