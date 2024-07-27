SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 947,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

