Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 4,597,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

