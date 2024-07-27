Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.08.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 474,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $75,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.