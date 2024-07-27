Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.080-4.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.