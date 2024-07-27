Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNLAY remained flat at $5.15 on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

