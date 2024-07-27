Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.44

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Sims Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
