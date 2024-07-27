SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.07. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 54,660 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SigmaTron International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
