SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.07. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 54,660 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SigmaTron International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

