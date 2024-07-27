Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in July

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SIFY remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

