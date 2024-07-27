Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases By 566.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 12,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,374. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

