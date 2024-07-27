Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases By 566.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 12,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,374. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

