Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Drops By 52.6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WTFCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.76. 48,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

