Short Interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Drops By 65.9%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 744,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
Shares of WLDS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 203,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
