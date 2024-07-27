Short Interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Drops By 65.9%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 744,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of WLDS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 203,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Wearable Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.