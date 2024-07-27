Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Increases By 181.1%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the June 30th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:VIRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 811,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.17.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

