Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Decreases By 21.4%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

Shares of VSTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.13. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTA

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.