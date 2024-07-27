Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Declines By 44.3%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the June 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance
Tiziana Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tiziana Life Sciences
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.