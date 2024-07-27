Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Declines By 67.8%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 2,955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,504.0 days.
Stockland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $3.20 on Friday. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.
About Stockland
