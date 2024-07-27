Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Declines By 67.8%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 2,955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,504.0 days.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $3.20 on Friday. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

