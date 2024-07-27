Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Rises By 343.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 19,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.