Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Rises By 343.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 19,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

