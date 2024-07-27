Short Interest in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Decreases By 22.6%

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RENT

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $74,749. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 43,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $55.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.