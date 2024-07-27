Short Interest in Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Expands By 116.7%

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of GRWXF remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

