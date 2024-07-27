Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Declines By 23.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

