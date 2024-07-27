Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Declines By 23.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.18.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
