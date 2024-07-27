Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Grows By 361.1%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.
About Koito Manufacturing
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koito Manufacturing
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.