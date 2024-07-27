Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Grows By 361.1%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.