Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Declines By 73.1%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 8,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The company has a market cap of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

