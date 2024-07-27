Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Grows By 122.4%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of IQEPF stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

