Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Grows By 112.9%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.97. 77,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,302. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
