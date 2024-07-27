Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 205.0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

