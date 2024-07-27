Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 205.0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
