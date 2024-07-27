Short Interest in Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Drops By 76.0%

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.7 days.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DETRF remained flat at C$2.51 during midday trading on Friday. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.22.
About Deterra Royalties
