Short Interest in Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Drops By 76.0%

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.7 days.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DETRF remained flat at C$2.51 during midday trading on Friday. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.22.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

About Deterra Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.