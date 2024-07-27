Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 60.5%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CNRFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.23.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Featured Articles

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

