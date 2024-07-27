Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Increases By 237.5%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
Shares of CZAVF stock remained flat at $36.10 during midday trading on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
