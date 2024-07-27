Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 225.7%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 225.7% from the June 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Burford Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

BUR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 626,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 368,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

