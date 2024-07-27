Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Increases By 208.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 5,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.