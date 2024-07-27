Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Increases By 208.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 5,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.
About Bunzl
