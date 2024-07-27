Short Interest in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Drops By 83.3%

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 290,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 135.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUJA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

