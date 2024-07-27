Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Expands By 250.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

