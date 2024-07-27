Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 50.6%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 439,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of AREB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 141.05% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AREB Free Report ) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

