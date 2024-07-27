Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Grows By 282.4%

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASCB. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCB remained flat at $11.25 on Friday. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $13.00.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

