Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 40,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,270. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $662.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

