Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after buying an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.86.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

