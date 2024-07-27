Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 490 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGE opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.