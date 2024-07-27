Shell Asset Management Co. Has $456,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

