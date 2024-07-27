Shell Asset Management Co. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

